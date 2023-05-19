Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.98. Hello Group shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 577,083 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

