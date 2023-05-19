Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.31. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1,803,834 shares trading hands.

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.59%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

