Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $168.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.13.
Hess Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:HES opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Hess Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Featured Articles
