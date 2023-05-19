HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.