HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 181,786 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 2,693.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,953.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $30.95 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

