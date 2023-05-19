HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

NYSE:TT opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.