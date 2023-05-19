HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,891 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $3,297,766. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.21 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

