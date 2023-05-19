HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %

Incyte Profile

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.63 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

