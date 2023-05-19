HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,474.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.