HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,565 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

JPIB opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $291.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

