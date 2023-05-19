HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Arch Resources worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,556. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

