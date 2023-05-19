HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $5.83 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 252,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Associated Banc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

