HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 169,756 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

