HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.98% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

