Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 748,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 419,175 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 361,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HIMX opened at $6.72 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

