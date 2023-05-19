Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HONGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

HON stock opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

