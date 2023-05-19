Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON stock opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.
About Honeywell International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.