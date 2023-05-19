Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,826,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,443,878 shares.The stock last traded at $98.50 and had previously closed at $96.34.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

