Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

