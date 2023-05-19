Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,764,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

