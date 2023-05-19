Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.