Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

