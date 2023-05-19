InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

