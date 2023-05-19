Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 385 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88.

On Monday, March 6th, Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

