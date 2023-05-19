inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
inTEST Trading Down 0.2 %
INTT stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $239.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
inTEST Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.