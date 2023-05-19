inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

inTEST Trading Down 0.2 %

INTT stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $239.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

