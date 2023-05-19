iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $137,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

