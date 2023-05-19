Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

