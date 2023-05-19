Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

