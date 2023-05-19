Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5,080.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

