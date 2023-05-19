Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

