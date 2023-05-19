Jennison Associates LLC Takes $588,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.6 %

BancFirst stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

