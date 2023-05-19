Jeremy Bender Sells 3,104 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.