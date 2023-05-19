Jonathan Hyman Sells 3,487 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Up 1.0 %

BRZE opened at $30.85 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

