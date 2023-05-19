JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,558 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

