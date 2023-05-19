KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KKR opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

