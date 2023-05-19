Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.56. 293,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,973,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

