Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.
NYSE LSPD opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
