MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:MAG opened at $11.65 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

