MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,022 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $869.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading

