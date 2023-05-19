MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,427,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $68.58 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

