MAI Capital Management Has $209,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SpartanNash by 48.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SpartanNash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

