MAI Capital Management Invests $202,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 984 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

