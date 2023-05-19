MAI Capital Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 36.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.1 %

WHR opened at $133.65 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.