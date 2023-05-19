MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,898,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

