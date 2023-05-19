MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE TMHC opened at $45.26 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

