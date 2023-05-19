MAI Capital Management Sells 9,615 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 388,755 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

