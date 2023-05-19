MAI Capital Management Takes $227,000 Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Gen Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Gen Digital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

