MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Veradigm by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

