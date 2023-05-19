MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Veradigm by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Veradigm Stock Down 0.4 %
Veradigm stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

