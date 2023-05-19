MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

