Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

MPC stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

