Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

